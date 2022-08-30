KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/30 KVCR Midday News: Riverside County Cooling Centers, CA Attorney General’s Office Upholds Contention Rob Adams Had Gun, UC Degree Completion Program
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- With temperatures forecasted to be over 100 degrees, Riverside County will be opening its over 70 cool centers.
- The California Attorney General’s office has upheld San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman’s contention that Rob Marquise Adams was holding a gun when officers shot him.
- The University of California has allocated more than $4.85 million in state funding to support California adults wanting to complete their college degrees or obtain a certification.