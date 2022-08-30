© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/30 KVCR Midday News: Riverside County Cooling Centers, CA Attorney General’s Office Upholds Contention Rob Adams Had Gun, UC Degree Completion Program

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 30, 2022 at 11:55 AM PDT
midday_report-_desert.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • With temperatures forecasted to be over 100 degrees, Riverside County will be opening its over 70 cool centers.
  • The California Attorney General’s office has upheld San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman’s contention that Rob Marquise Adams was holding a gun when officers shot him.
  • The University of California has allocated more than $4.85 million in state funding to support California adults wanting to complete their college degrees or obtain a certification.

Tags

Local news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad