8/24 KVCR Midday News: Freeway Overcrossing to Be Named After Fallen Marine, Expanding Internet Access to Rural Counties, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Governor Newsom signed a state resolution to name a freeway overcrossing after a fallen Rancho Cucamonga U.S. Marine.

The federal government is giving Sacramento-based Golden State Finance Authority 2.7 million dollars to grow broadband access in California’s rural counties.

A burglary suspect was killed early today during a shootout with a homeowner in Riverside.

Millions of kids in California now have up to $1500 to put towards college or a career education, thanks to the new CalKIDS program.

California has warned a group of farmers and ranchers near the Oregon state line to stop diverting water from an area already wracked by extreme drought.