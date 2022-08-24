© 2022 91.9 KVCR

8/24 KVCR Midday News: Freeway Overcrossing to Be Named After Fallen Marine, Expanding Internet Access to Rural Counties, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 24, 2022
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Governor Newsom signed a state resolution to name a freeway overcrossing after a fallen Rancho Cucamonga U.S. Marine.
  • The federal government is giving Sacramento-based Golden State Finance Authority 2.7 million dollars to grow broadband access in California’s rural counties.
  • A burglary suspect was killed early today during a shootout with a homeowner in Riverside.
  • Millions of kids in California now have up to $1500 to put towards college or a career education, thanks to the new CalKIDS program.
  • California has warned a group of farmers and ranchers near the Oregon state line to stop diverting water from an area already wracked by extreme drought.

Shareen Awad
