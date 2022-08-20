Andrew Tate gets banned from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok for violating their policies

Andrew Tate, an influencer and former professional kickboxer known for his misogynistic remarks, has been banned from Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, confirmed to NPR that Tate had been banned from its platforms for violating its policies regarding dangerous individuals and organizations and hate speech. Tate, 35, had garnered 4.7 million followers on Instagram before Meta took down his official account.

TikTok told NPR that the company has permanently banned Tate's account.

"Misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok," a spokesperson told NPR. "Our investigation into this content is ongoing, as we continue to remove violative accounts and videos, and pursue measures to strengthen our enforcement, including our detection models, against this type of content."

Tate drew internet fame after being removed from the show Big Brother in 2016 following a video that surfaced in which he allegedly attacked a woman, according to the BBC.

Tate claimed the video was "a total lie" that tried to make him look bad and was edited, the BBC reported.

The influencer was permanently suspended from Twitter in 2017 after tweeting that women who are sexually assaulted bear some responsibility, according to NBC News.

