The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/16 KVCR Midday News: CA Ranks 33rd in Child Well-Being, Water Supply Proposals, Newsom Wants CA Carbon Neutral By 2045, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 16, 2022 at 12:25 PM PDT
Midday News - Lake Perris.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California ranks 33rd in child well-being, according to the new Kids Count Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
  • Proposals are in the works to meet water supply challenges, including capturing stormwater, recycling at least 800,000 acre-feet of water per year, and more.
  • Governor Newsom wants to state to up the ante on fighting climate change by getting California to carbon neutrality by 2045.
  • Illegal border crossings fall in July, but remain high.

