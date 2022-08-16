KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/16 KVCR Midday News: CA Ranks 33rd in Child Well-Being, Water Supply Proposals, Newsom Wants CA Carbon Neutral By 2045, & More
- California ranks 33rd in child well-being, according to the new Kids Count Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
- Proposals are in the works to meet water supply challenges, including capturing stormwater, recycling at least 800,000 acre-feet of water per year, and more.
- Governor Newsom wants to state to up the ante on fighting climate change by getting California to carbon neutrality by 2045.
- Illegal border crossings fall in July, but remain high.