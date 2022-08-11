© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/11 KVCR Midday News: Deadline Approaching for Public Service Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, IE Inflation, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 11, 2022 at 11:50 AM PDT
midday_news_ucr.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • There’ll be a shift in the makeup of students on University of California campuses this fall.
  • The deadline is approaching to restructure public service student loans.
  • Inland Empire residents are feeling the pain of inflation even as gas prices decelerate.
  • Life gradually returns a year after fire chars Sierra Nevada.

