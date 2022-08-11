KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/11 KVCR Midday News: Deadline Approaching for Public Service Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, IE Inflation, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- There’ll be a shift in the makeup of students on University of California campuses this fall.
- The deadline is approaching to restructure public service student loans.
- Inland Empire residents are feeling the pain of inflation even as gas prices decelerate.
- Life gradually returns a year after fire chars Sierra Nevada.