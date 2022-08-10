© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/10 KVCR Midday News: Plane Crashes Onto 91 Freeway, LA County Bans Homeless Encampments Near Schools, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM PDT
Midday News - Fast Traffic.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A small plane crashed and burst into flames on the 91 freeway on Tuesday, though the pilot and his passenger managed to escape unscathed.
  • The Los Angeles City Council has banned homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers.
  • Protestors in San Francisco marched to call for action to address anti-Asian hate.
  • Felony charges are expected to be filed today against Cindy Gicela Parra, suspected of fatally shooting a man in Coachella.
  • LA County voters will be asked to consider a ballot measure that would impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas.

Tags

Local news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad