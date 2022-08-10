KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/10 KVCR Midday News: Plane Crashes Onto 91 Freeway, LA County Bans Homeless Encampments Near Schools, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A small plane crashed and burst into flames on the 91 freeway on Tuesday, though the pilot and his passenger managed to escape unscathed.
- The Los Angeles City Council has banned homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers.
- Protestors in San Francisco marched to call for action to address anti-Asian hate.
- Felony charges are expected to be filed today against Cindy Gicela Parra, suspected of fatally shooting a man in Coachella.
- LA County voters will be asked to consider a ballot measure that would impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas.