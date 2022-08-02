© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 2, 2022 at 1:05 PM PDT
8/2 KVCR Midday News: Long-Term Approach to CA Water Resources, Settlement Blocks New Fracking Leases, Safe Consumption Sites, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Californian officials are seeking a long-term approach to manage California’s water resources.
  • California’s smokers can no longer rely on USPS to deliver cigarettes.
  • Four men allegedly tried to rob a Norco store, but were confronted by a shotgun-wielding employee who opened fire on the suspects.
  • More out-of-state residents bent on setting up large-scale marijuana cultivations are being arrested as San Bernardino County’s Operation Hammer Strike nears its first year of operation.
  • Settlement blocks new federal fracking leases in California.
  • California state lawmakers approved a bill to let some local governments set up so-called safe consumption for illegal drugs.

