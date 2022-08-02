KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/2 KVCR Midday News: Long-Term Approach to CA Water Resources, Settlement Blocks New Fracking Leases, Safe Consumption Sites, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Californian officials are seeking a long-term approach to manage California’s water resources.
- California’s smokers can no longer rely on USPS to deliver cigarettes.
- Four men allegedly tried to rob a Norco store, but were confronted by a shotgun-wielding employee who opened fire on the suspects.
- More out-of-state residents bent on setting up large-scale marijuana cultivations are being arrested as San Bernardino County’s Operation Hammer Strike nears its first year of operation.
- Settlement blocks new federal fracking leases in California.
- California state lawmakers approved a bill to let some local governments set up so-called safe consumption for illegal drugs.