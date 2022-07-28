© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/28 KVCR Midday News: IE Opinions on Climate Change, Mega Millions Jackpot Expected to Grow to One Billion, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 28, 2022 at 11:48 AM PDT
Midday News - Oil Golden Hour.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Residents of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties have strong opinions about climate change
  • SCAG is predicting a rosy outlook for both employers and job seekers in the Inland Empire.
  • A Tuesday crash on the Riverside freeway between Van Buren and Adams Street resulted in one person killed and four others injured.
  • The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery is expected to grow to 1 billion dollars.
  • New Los Angeles bridge opens, then quickly closes amid chaos.
  • Pipeline company Amplify Energy Corp will pay nearly $1 million over California oil spill.

