KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/28 KVCR Midday News: IE Opinions on Climate Change, Mega Millions Jackpot Expected to Grow to One Billion, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Residents of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties have strong opinions about climate change
- SCAG is predicting a rosy outlook for both employers and job seekers in the Inland Empire.
- A Tuesday crash on the Riverside freeway between Van Buren and Adams Street resulted in one person killed and four others injured.
- The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery is expected to grow to 1 billion dollars.
- New Los Angeles bridge opens, then quickly closes amid chaos.
- Pipeline company Amplify Energy Corp will pay nearly $1 million over California oil spill.