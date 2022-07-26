© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/26 KVCR Midday News: COVID-19 Micro-Grants Still Available, US to Plant 1 Billion Trees, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 26, 2022 at 11:10 AM PDT
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • An apparel company has signed a lease for a 1.8 million square foot warehouse enter in Beaumont.
  • San Bernardino County COVID-19 micro-grants are still available.
  • A UC Riverside study has assessed the safety implications of injecting hydrogen into natural gas.
  • A recent study underscores how inaccurate healthcare provider lists continue to cause big headaches for California consumers.
  • The Biden administration wants the government to plant more than a billion trees across millions of acres of burned and dead woodlands.

Shareen Awad
