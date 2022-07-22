Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Riverside County DA Mike Hestrin has refused until now to talk about his TV appearance last year criticizing the county’s failures in caring for the Turpin siblings, who were abused by their parents in Perris.

2. An Inland Empire lawyer is suing the state Attorney General over a data breach that exposed personal information on people with concealed weapon permits in California.

3. A couple of Inland Empire public officials have gotten big promotions.

4. Remembering retired Riverside County chief executive Larry Parrish.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.