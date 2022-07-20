KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/20 KVCR Midday News: Covered CA Rates to Increase Next Year, More Details Released About Police Shooting of Gunman, Robocalls Down 47%, & More
- Covered California says rates for next year are likely to rise an average of six percent – the biggest increase in three years.
- San Bernardino police are investigating the officer-involved shooting of a gunman outside an illegal online gambling business are releasing more details of the incident.
- Robocalls in the nation have dropped by about 47% since last June, but robotexts are still a problem.
- The House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure held a hearing on implementing the Biden Administration’s one-trillion-dollar infrastructure law.