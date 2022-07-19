© 2022 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/19 KVCR Midday News: 7-Eleven Suspect To be Arraigned Today, Proposed Tunnel Will Link Rancho Cucamonga with ONT, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 19, 2022 at 1:11 PM PDT
Midday News ONT.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • 20-year-old Malik Patt accused of carrying out a deadly crime spree at 7-Eleven is expected to be arraigned today on three counts of murder, along with other felonies.
  • Plans for a proposed tunnel linking Rancho Cucamonga with Ontario International Airport are at an important point.
  • The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced its proving additional support for five new candidates across California.
  • Some schools build affordable housing to retain teachers and staff.
  • Thermal resident Miguel Torres was arrested for allegedly manufacturing and being in possession of firearms, including ghost guns.

