KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/19 KVCR Midday News: 7-Eleven Suspect To be Arraigned Today, Proposed Tunnel Will Link Rancho Cucamonga with ONT, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- 20-year-old Malik Patt accused of carrying out a deadly crime spree at 7-Eleven is expected to be arraigned today on three counts of murder, along with other felonies.
- Plans for a proposed tunnel linking Rancho Cucamonga with Ontario International Airport are at an important point.
- The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced its proving additional support for five new candidates across California.
- Some schools build affordable housing to retain teachers and staff.
- Thermal resident Miguel Torres was arrested for allegedly manufacturing and being in possession of firearms, including ghost guns.