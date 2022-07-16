Biden says the U.S. 'will not walk away' from the Middle East

Updated July 16, 2022 at 10:02 AM ET

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — President Joe Biden, speaking at a summit of Arab leaders, said Saturday that the United States "will not walk away" from the Middle East as he tries to ensure stability in a volatile corner of the globe and boost the worldwide flow of oil to reverse rising gas prices.

His remarks, delivered at the Gulf Cooperation Council on the final leg of a four-day Middle East tour, came amid concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions and support for militants in the region.

"We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran," Biden said. "We will seek to build on this moment with active, principled, American leadership."

Although U.S. forces continue to target terrorists in the region and remain deployed at bases throughout the Middle East, Biden suggested he was turning a page after the country's invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

"Today, I'm proud to be able to say that the era of land wars in the region, wars that involved huge numbers of American forces, is not under way," he said.

He announced $1 billion in U.S. aid to alleviate hunger in the region, and he pressed his counterparts, many of which lead repressive governments, to ensure human rights, including women's rights, and allow their citizens to speak openly.

"The future will be won by the countries that unleash the full potential of their populations," he said, including allowing people to "question and criticize leaders without fear of reprisal."

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, convened the summit, which gave him an opportunity to showcase his country's heavyweight role in the region. He also hinted that the kingdom could pump more oil than it is currently, something Biden is hoping to see when an existing production deal among OPEC+ member countries expires in September.

Before summit opened, Biden met individually with the leaders of Iraq, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, some of whom he had never sat down with since taking office.

He invited Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who became president of the UAE two months ago, to visit the White House this year.

The Gulf Cooperation Council summit in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah was an opportunity for Biden to demonstrate his commitment to the region after spending most of his presidency focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's growing influence in Asia.

Evan Vucci / AP / AP President Biden arrives at King Abdulaziz International Airport on Friday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

On Saturday, the White House released satellite imagery indicating that Russian officials visited Iran in June and July to see weapons-capable drones it is looking to acquire for use in Ukraine. The disclosure appeared aimed at drawing a connection between the European war and Arab leaders' own concerns about Iran.

So far, none of the countries represented at the summit have moved in lockstep with the U.S. to sanction Russia, a key foreign policy priority for the Biden administration. If anything, the UAE has emerged as a sort of financial haven for Russian billionaires and their multimillion-dollar yachts. Egypt remains open to Russian tourists.

A senior Biden administration official, who briefed reporters before the summit, said Moscow's efforts to acquire drones from Tehran show that Russia is "effectively making a bet on Iran."

Biden's attendance at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit followed his Friday meeting with Prince Mohammed, the heir to the throne currently held by his father, King Salman.

The 79-year-old president had initially shunned the 36-year-old royal over human rights abuses, particularly the killing of U.S.-based writer Jamal Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence officials believe was likely approved by the crown prince.

But Biden decided he needed to repair the longstanding relationship between the two countries to address rising gas prices and foster stability in the volatile region.

Biden and Prince Mohammed greeted each other with a fist bump when the president arrived at the royal palace in Jeddah, a gesture that was swiftly criticized by some lawmakers in the U.S. as well as the slain journalist's fiancee. Biden later said he did not shy away from discussing Khashoggi's killing when he and the crown prince met.

The topic created a "frosty" start to the discussion, according to a U.S. official familiar with the private conversations.

However, the atmosphere eventually became more relaxed, the official said, as they spoke about energy security, expanding high-speed internet access in the Middle East and other issues. Biden even tried to inject some humor into the conversation by the end of the meeting, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity discuss a private meeting.

The Saudi-owned Al Arabiya news network, citing an unnamed Saudi source, reported that Prince Mohammed responded to Biden's mention of Khashoggi by saying that attempts to impose a set of values can backfire. He also said the U.S. had committed mistakes at the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq, where detainees were tortured, and pressed Biden on the killing of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during a recent Israeli raid on the West Bank city of Jenin.

Adel Al-Jubeir, the kingdom's minister of state for foreign affairs, called the visit a "great success" and brushed off questions about friction between the two countries. .

"Maybe the skeptics are people looking for theatrics or drama. The reality, however, is that this relationship is very solid," he told Arab News, a Saudi news organization.

There are sharp divisions on foreign policy among the nine Mideast heads of state attending the Gulf Cooperation Council.

For example, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE are trying to isolate and squeeze Iran over its regional reach and proxies. Oman and Qatar, on the other hand, have solid diplomatic ties with Iran and have acted as intermediaries for talks between Washington and Tehran.

Qatar recently hosted talks between U.S. and Iranian officials as they try to revive Iran's nuclear accord. Iran not only shares a huge underwater gas field with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, it rushed to Qatar's aid when Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut off ties and imposed a years-long embargo on Qatar that ended shortly before Biden took office.

Biden's actions have frustrated some of the leaders. While the U.S. has played an important role in encouraging a months-long ceasefire in Yemen, his decision to reverse a Trump-era move that had listed Yemen's rebel Houthis as a terrorist group has outraged the Emirati and Saudi leadership.

