Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Riverside County supervisors got a long-delayed report on how the county failed 13 siblings found locked and abused in their Perris home four years ago.

2. Many of the wild burros of Reche Canyon are dying from a viral illness.

3. An update on last week's story regarding contaminated soil stored at the old Stringfellow Acid Pits site.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.