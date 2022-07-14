KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/14 KVCR Midday News: Reward Offered for Info About 7-Eleven Robberies, Prescribed Burn Proposal in Angelus Oaks, SpaceX to Launch Resupply Mission, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Officials with the San Bernardino National Forest are proposing a prescribed burn in Angelus Oaks and are seeking public comment on the issue.
- $100,000 reward offered for information regarding the assailant who robbed a series of 7-Eleven stores.
- Whistleblower physician reinstated as Chief of Thoracic Surgery at West Los Angeles VA Medical Center.
- Space-X is scheduled to launch its 25th resupply mission to the International Space Station tonight at 5:44pm.
- A proposed SFPD surveillance policy garners opposition.