The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/14 KVCR Midday News: Reward Offered for Info About 7-Eleven Robberies, Prescribed Burn Proposal in Angelus Oaks, SpaceX to Launch Resupply Mission, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 14, 2022 at 12:02 PM PDT
Midday News - Forest Road.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Officials with the San Bernardino National Forest are proposing a prescribed burn in Angelus Oaks and are seeking public comment on the issue.
  • $100,000 reward offered for information regarding the assailant who robbed a series of 7-Eleven stores.
  • Whistleblower physician reinstated as Chief of Thoracic Surgery at West Los Angeles VA Medical Center.
  • Space-X is scheduled to launch its 25th resupply mission to the International Space Station tonight at 5:44pm.
  • A proposed SFPD surveillance policy garners opposition.

Local news
Shareen Awad
