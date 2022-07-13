KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/13 KVCR Midday News: Mandatory Water Restrictions, New Law to Bring Civil Lawsuits Against Gun Makers, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Mandatory water restrictions are here for San Bernardino, Los Angeles, and Ventura Counties.
- A new law will allow Californians and local governments to bring civil lawsuits against gun makers and sellers.
- Another death attributed to fentanyl poisoning has landed a Norco man in jail on suspicion of murder.
- Veterans of foreign wars who didn’t graduate from high school can apply between now and October 14 for graduation certificates issues through a Riverside County program.
- Metrolink’s Perris Valley Line will get improvements designed to accommodate increasing ridership.
- Sanitation workers who serve Corona, Eastvale, Norco, and surrounding IE locations are going on strike.