The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/12 KVCR Midday News: Loma Linda Housing Project, Police Searching for Gunman in Wave of 7-Eleven Holdups, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 12, 2022 at 12:40 PM PDT
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The Loma Linda City Council will consider approving a housing project that will bring over 150 new units to the city.
  • Four men were arrested in a record-breaking drug bust after authorities seized over 2.5 tons of methamphetamine.
  • The hunt is on for gunman who killed 2 in wave of 7-Eleven holdups.

