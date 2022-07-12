KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/12 KVCR Midday News: Loma Linda Housing Project, Police Searching for Gunman in Wave of 7-Eleven Holdups, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Loma Linda City Council will consider approving a housing project that will bring over 150 new units to the city.
- Four men were arrested in a record-breaking drug bust after authorities seized over 2.5 tons of methamphetamine.
- The hunt is on for gunman who killed 2 in wave of 7-Eleven holdups.