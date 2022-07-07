KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/7 KVCR Midday News: New COO at ONT, Desert Hot Springs Carjacking Suspects Arrested, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- ONT appoints new Chief Operations Officer.
- A 29-year-old Corona man accused of orchestrating a scheme to steal more than $2 million in unemployment benefits has been arrested on a 14-count federal indictment.
- Three teenagers are suspected of perpetrating a string of carjackings and armed robberies Desert Hot Springs have been arrested and booked into Riverside Juvenile Hall.
- California woman fakes cancer and forges doctor notes to avoid going to prison for embezzlement.
- A new study finds Lake Tahoe still hasn’t fully recovered from a spike of fine particles that followed into its waters in 2017.