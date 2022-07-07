© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/7 KVCR Midday News: New COO at ONT, Desert Hot Springs Carjacking Suspects Arrested, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 7, 2022 at 12:05 PM PDT
Midday News ONT.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • ONT appoints new Chief Operations Officer.
  • A 29-year-old Corona man accused of orchestrating a scheme to steal more than $2 million in unemployment benefits has been arrested on a 14-count federal indictment.
  • Three teenagers are suspected of perpetrating a string of carjackings and armed robberies Desert Hot Springs have been arrested and booked into Riverside Juvenile Hall.
  • California woman fakes cancer and forges doctor notes to avoid going to prison for embezzlement.
  • A new study finds Lake Tahoe still hasn’t fully recovered from a spike of fine particles that followed into its waters in 2017.

Tags

Local news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad