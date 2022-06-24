© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

By Nina Totenberg,
Sarah McCammon
Published June 24, 2022 at 7:17 AM PDT
Anti-abortion activists rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 6.
Drew Angerer
/
Getty Images
Anti-abortion activists rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 6.

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, reversing Roe v. Wade, the court's five-decade-old decision that guaranteed a woman's right to obtain an abortion.

"The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority," the court's conservatives wrote in their majority opinion. The Court overrules those decisions and returns that authority to the people and their elected representatives."

The three liberals dissented.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 NPR.

Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent.
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR.