Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published June 10, 2022 at 9:53 AM PDT
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
1. The future of Riverside’s homeless village is in doubt after a fire burned several of the mini-houses.
2. San Bernardino City Hall is going to welcome interns from local high schools.
3. An unpopular plan to build a hydro-electric plant above Lake Elsinore may be back on the books.
4. The long-awaited opening of the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture in Riverside is coming this month.
