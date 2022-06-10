Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The future of Riverside’s homeless village is in doubt after a fire burned several of the mini-houses.

2. San Bernardino City Hall is going to welcome interns from local high schools.

3. An unpopular plan to build a hydro-electric plant above Lake Elsinore may be back on the books.

4. The long-awaited opening of the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture in Riverside is coming this month.

