The Jan. 6 committee is holding the fourth hearing on its Capitol riot investigation

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection will convene its fourth of seven planned hearings Tuesday to present evidence that then-President Donald Trump and his allies pressured state election officials and legislators to overturn the results of his failed 2020 re-election bid.

The panel is revealing details of its months-long investigation this month into the connection between former President Donald Trump's voter fraud conspiracy claims and the insurrection on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

As laid out by the committee, Tuesday's hearing it will also look at efforts by Trump's campaign and associates to instruct Republican officials in a number of states to create false electoral slates, falsely certifying that Trump had won states that he had actually lost. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer at the Georgia secretary of state's office, and Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers are among those slated to testify. Another witness scheduled to appear is Shaye Moss, a Georgia election worker who was the target of a conspiracy theory spread by Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The panel is expected to release its findings in a report in September. It has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, publicly subpoenaed about 100 individuals, including members of Congress, and collected evidence like documents, texts and emails over nearly 11 months as part of its investigation into what happened the day of the Capitol insurrection and what led to it.

