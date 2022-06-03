Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. San Bernardino County accidentally sent out faulty ballots to 1,500 voters.

2. The biggest Amazon warehouse in the U.S. is being built in Ontario.

3. A judge has halted development on two controversial projects in the San Bernardino Mountains.

4. Riverside Municipal electricity customers will get refunds, beginning in October.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.