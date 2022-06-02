© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

6/2 KVCR Midday News: Mandatory Water Restrictions, LA Ban on Flavored Tobacco, Beaumont Cherry Festival, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 2, 2022 at 12:24 PM PDT
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Mandatory water restrictions are here for three counties in Southern California and are likely to remain in place the rest of the year.
  • Threats to California schools had led to three arrests.
  • The Los Angeles City Council has banned the sale of flavored tobacco in the city, with certain exceptions for hookah lounges.
  • A new report from California will be the first in the nation in over half a century to chronicle the harms and inequities faced by African Americans descended from slaves.
  • The 102nd Annual Beaumont Cherry Festival is June 2-June 5 at Stewart Park and will feature rides, food, and live entertainment. Information at beaumontcherryfestival.org

