6/2 KVCR Midday News: Mandatory Water Restrictions, LA Ban on Flavored Tobacco, Beaumont Cherry Festival, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Mandatory water restrictions are here for three counties in Southern California and are likely to remain in place the rest of the year.
- Threats to California schools had led to three arrests.
- The Los Angeles City Council has banned the sale of flavored tobacco in the city, with certain exceptions for hookah lounges.
- A new report from California will be the first in the nation in over half a century to chronicle the harms and inequities faced by African Americans descended from slaves.
- The 102nd Annual Beaumont Cherry Festival is June 2-June 5 at Stewart Park and will feature rides, food, and live entertainment. Information at beaumontcherryfestival.org