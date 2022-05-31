Arizona Cardinals player Jeff Gladney has been killed in a car crash at age 25

Jeff Gladney, a cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals, died Monday morning in a car crash, the team announced.

Gladney was 25.

The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. in Dallas. A female passenger also died in the accident, according to the Fort-Worth Star Telegram.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing," the Cardinals said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

Gladney signed with the Cardinals in March and was "expected to play a significant role on defense this season," the team said.

Gladney played for Texas Christian University before being selected as a first-round NFL draft pick for the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. He was not cleared to play that season after he faced trial for a felony assault charge, which he was acquitted for in March, shortly before signing on with the Cardinals.

"We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney," the Vikings said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff's current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon."

Jeremiah Donati, the athletic director at TCU, also released a statement: "Our TCU Athletics family, and especially our football program, was very devastated to learn of the passing of Jeff Gladney. After earning his degree and continuing his playing career in the NFL, Jeff maintained his close ties to TCU. He loved everything about his alma mater. He was a frequent visitor to campus and was at our spring practices and spring game this year, proudly joined by his young son. He will be missed by our entire community."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.