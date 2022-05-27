Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The re-election bid of San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia.

2. The general manager of the West Valley Water District has resigned.

3. A developer has dropped his unpopular plan to build warehouses next door to a retirement community in Riverside.

