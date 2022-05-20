Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Some elected officials are demanding Riverside County stop using Dominion Voting Systems machines in county elections.

2. Colton has extended its moratorium on new warehouses for another year.

3. The Hemet City Council approved an apartment and clinic complex for the mentally ill, despite concerns of some council members.

4. Remembering Sam Spagnolo, a longtime Rancho Cucamonga councilman.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.