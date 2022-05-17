KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/17 KVCR Midday News: Trash Collection Fees To Increase, Advocates Call for Hearing Aid Coverage for Children, Man Who Stopped OC Gunman Hailed A Hero, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Homeowners and renters are being forewarned that trash collection fees are about to jump, due to rising fuel costs and costs to operate local landfills.
- Over $10 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be heading to five different Inland Empire cities.
- Advocates lobby for hearing aid coverage for children.
- Dr. John Cheng, a man who was killed trying to stop a gunman at a Southern California church, is being called a hero.
- Authorities have discovered a major smuggling tunnel linking Tijuana to San Diego.