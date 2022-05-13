Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The San Bernardino County Sheriff and an armored car company have reached an agreement on transporting legal cannabis proceeds through the High Desert.

2. Riverside wants to remove homeless encampments from the Santa Ana riverbed.

3. San Bernardino County’s chief executive just got a guarantee of job security. But Hemet and Beaumont top city executives may lose their jobs.

