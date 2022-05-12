KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/12 KVCR Midday News: Inland Cities Will Have Best View of Sunday’s Eclipse, CDC Reports Record Number of Drug Overdoses Last Year, & More
- Sunday’s total eclipse of the moon begins at 7:41pm and ends at 11:50pm and is best seen from inland cities.
- Funding for Riverside latest railroad grade separation project may be in the pipeline.
- The CDC reported that more than 107,000 Americans died of a drug overdose last year, setting another record.
- Cal Fire is experiencing another a statewide staffing shortage, in another drought year.
- Christopher Lloyd Burnell, a one-time San Bernardino County law enforcement officer has pleaded guilty to 11 counts of wire fraud and filing tax returns.