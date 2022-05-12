© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/12 KVCR Midday News: Inland Cities Will Have Best View of Sunday’s Eclipse, CDC Reports Record Number of Drug Overdoses Last Year, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 12, 2022 at 1:10 PM PDT
Midday News - Rubidoux.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Sunday’s total eclipse of the moon begins at 7:41pm and ends at 11:50pm and is best seen from inland cities.
  • Funding for Riverside latest railroad grade separation project may be in the pipeline.
  • The CDC reported that more than 107,000 Americans died of a drug overdose last year, setting another record.
  • Cal Fire is experiencing another a statewide staffing shortage, in another drought year.
  • Christopher Lloyd Burnell, a one-time San Bernardino County law enforcement officer has pleaded guilty to 11 counts of wire fraud and filing tax returns.

Local newsHealth news
Shareen Awad
