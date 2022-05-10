© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/10 KVCR Midday News: CA Prepares for Summer Energy Shortfalls, Discounted Internet Service for Low Income People, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 10, 2022 at 11:25 AM PDT
Midday News - CA Flag.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California prepares for energy shortfalls in hot, dry summer.
  • Comcast, Verizon, AT&T, and other internet providers have agreed to deliver discounted service to low-income people in California and throughout the country. People can determine their eligibility and sign-up at getinternet.gov
  • U.S. Senator Alex Padilla will appear on California’s June primary ballot twice, in separate but related contests.
  • An Escondido man is charged for opening the emergency exit door of a commercial jet and walking on the wing as the jet was taxiing.
  • Stray cats and dogs are crowding Riverside County’s two animal shelters to overflowing.

Tags

Local news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad