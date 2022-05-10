KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/10 KVCR Midday News: CA Prepares for Summer Energy Shortfalls, Discounted Internet Service for Low Income People, & More
- California prepares for energy shortfalls in hot, dry summer.
- Comcast, Verizon, AT&T, and other internet providers have agreed to deliver discounted service to low-income people in California and throughout the country. People can determine their eligibility and sign-up at getinternet.gov
- U.S. Senator Alex Padilla will appear on California’s June primary ballot twice, in separate but related contests.
- An Escondido man is charged for opening the emergency exit door of a commercial jet and walking on the wing as the jet was taxiing.
- Stray cats and dogs are crowding Riverside County’s two animal shelters to overflowing.