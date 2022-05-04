KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/4 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Youth Corps Program, Homicide Charges Filed in Sacramento
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside’s new Youth Corps program got a boost Tuesday thanks to a $4.4 million state grant.
- Body of missing hiker has been found near San Gorgonio peak.
- A vehicle fire that extended into the garage of a San Jacinto home burned chlorine tablets and batteries, creating hazardous materials exposure risks.
- Homicide charges have been filed in last month’s mass shooting in Sacramento.
- U.S. to hold back Lake Powell water to protect hydropower.