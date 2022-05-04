© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/4 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Youth Corps Program, Homicide Charges Filed in Sacramento

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 4, 2022 at 11:44 AM PDT
Midday News - Riverside.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Riverside’s new Youth Corps program got a boost Tuesday thanks to a $4.4 million state grant.
  • Body of missing hiker has been found near San Gorgonio peak.
  • A vehicle fire that extended into the garage of a San Jacinto home burned chlorine tablets and batteries, creating hazardous materials exposure risks.
  • Homicide charges have been filed in last month’s mass shooting in Sacramento.
  • U.S. to hold back Lake Powell water to protect hydropower.

Local news
Shareen Awad
