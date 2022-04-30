Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. After 20 years of planning and millions of dollars spent, Perris officials have stopped the Mid County Parkway project.

2. A judge has ruled that the election Riverside held to correct a legal problem with the city utility tax, was not held properly.

3. Federal authorities have agreed to return over a million dollars in cannabis proceeds improperly seized by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

4. Remembering two prominent Latino leaders who died recently.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.