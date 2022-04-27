Navigating the housing market: Are you looking to buy a house? Did you buy recently?

If you're looking to buy a house or condo, or if you've just managed to buy one, NPR wants to hear from you!

We're curious: What has the pursuit of homeownership in this market been like for you? Are you peering in windows and making offers before an open house even happens? Do cash buyers keep winning bidding wars on places you'd like to buy? Have you thrown up your hands and given up for now?

Or, if you managed to buy a house recently, tell us what your search was like, and how you like your new home. Are you worried about home prices falling?

Sharing your story will help reporters understand what Americans are grappling with in this extremely tight housing market right now. We may contact you to see if you'd like to do an interview for a story.

Please help us by filling out the form below.

