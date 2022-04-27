4/27 KVCR Midday News: Airborne Electro-Magnetics to Measure Water Supply, Stalemate Over Tax Rebates to Offset Gas Prices, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California state lawmakers and Governor Newsom are at a stalemate over tax rebates to offset rising gas prices.
- The Board of Supervisors have approved Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco’s request to increase overtime extra duty rates.
- California water officials have a new way to measure the state’s groundwater supplies – airborne electro-magnetics.
- Millions must cut water use in drought-stricken California.
- A filly has died after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita track.
- Coachella drivers food poisoning investigation continues.