4/27 KVCR Midday News: Airborne Electro-Magnetics to Measure Water Supply, Stalemate Over Tax Rebates to Offset Gas Prices, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



California state lawmakers and Governor Newsom are at a stalemate over tax rebates to offset rising gas prices.

The Board of Supervisors have approved Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco’s request to increase overtime extra duty rates.

California water officials have a new way to measure the state’s groundwater supplies – airborne electro-magnetics.

Millions must cut water use in drought-stricken California.

A filly has died after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita track.

Coachella drivers food poisoning investigation continues.