Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Rick Dulock
Published April 22, 2022 at 10:50 AM PDT
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week. This week we talk about the 2022 Congressional races:
1. It looked as if Congressman Ken Calvert would have a well-known Republican challenger, but that didn’t materialize. We discuss what happened.
2. Freshman Republican Congressman Jay Obernolte also has a somewhat different district to run in this time, thanks to redistricting.
3. Taking a look at other Inland Empire incumbent members of Congress and possible threats to their re-elections?
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

Cassie MacDuff
Cassie is a Press Enterprise regional columnist blogger.
Rick Dulock
