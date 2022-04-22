Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week. This week we talk about the 2022 Congressional races:

1. It looked as if Congressman Ken Calvert would have a well-known Republican challenger, but that didn’t materialize. We discuss what happened.

2. Freshman Republican Congressman Jay Obernolte also has a somewhat different district to run in this time, thanks to redistricting.

3. Taking a look at other Inland Empire incumbent members of Congress and possible threats to their re-elections?

