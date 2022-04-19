© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/19 KVCR Midday News: Disney on Ice Coming to the IE, SB County Labor Force Reaches Record Number, Ridesharing Incentives in Riv County

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 19, 2022 at 11:18 AM PDT
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Ice skater and cast member Ella Holesy gives a preview of Disney on Ice, coming to the Inland Empire this week.
  • According to the latest data from the EDD, San Bernardino County’s labor force reached a record 1,018,000 in February.
  • Commuters who rideshare to and from Riverside County to work can earn up to $125 in gift cards, as an incentive to encourage alternative forms of transportation.

Local news
