Photos: Russian forces assemble in eastern Ukraine ahead of anticipated offensive

Updated April 13, 2022 at 2:05 PM ET
Editor's note: Some of these images are graphic.
A senior U.S. defense official says the U.S. continues to see signs of Russian forces moving into eastern Ukraine for what is expected to be a large-scale offensive in the coming days.
This includes Russian command-and-control elements, support battalions, infantry and helicopters moving into the country's Donbas region, just across from its border with Russia.
Over the last couple of weeks, Russia withdrew forces from around Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, retreating north into neighboring Belarus. Those forces are now moving to the east of Ukraine.
Here is what it looks like on the ground:
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.