Yvonne van Amerongen: How can we reimagine elder care around human connection?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Take Care.

In a small village, residents enjoy time at the pub, the theater, and the park—all while living with dementia. Yvonne van Amerongen shares how we can reimagine dementia care with a social approach.

About Yvonne van Amerongen

Yvonne van Amerongen is a dementia care advocate and healthcare advisor. In 1993, van Amerongen co-created The Hogeweyk, a village for people with severe dementia designed around principles of community and social inclusion. The Hogeweyk now serves more than 170 seniors.

Van Amerongen also worked as a consultant for Be Advice, supporting and advising healthcare organizations, governments, and architects to improve the quality of life of people living with dementia. Prior to The Hogeweyk, van Amerongen worked in a psychiatric hospital and rehabilitation center. She is now retired.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Katie Simon. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.