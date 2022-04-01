Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:

1. Riverside County supervisors heard a report this week on failures in the system to help victims of parental abuse. We look at some of the key findings.

2. Some good news about Ontario International Airport: Passenger numbers are up and there is a new CEO.

3. An update on the Eastvale city manager who was placed on leave in December.

4. While many other regions in the U.S. lost population over the past decade, the Inland Empire continued to grow.

