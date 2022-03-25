© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Rick Dulock
Published March 25, 2022 at 9:50 AM PDT
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:
1. A Montclair councilman has been accused of sexual harassing two male city employees and could be censured by fellow council members.
2. Off-road enthusiasts are pushing to reopen several trails in the Cleveland National Forest.
3. A proposed 1.3 million-square-foot warehouse is prompting concerns in Jurupa Valley.
4. The Wildomar City Council has appointed a new member to replace one who resigned suddenly.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

