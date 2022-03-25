Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:

1. A Montclair councilman has been accused of sexual harassing two male city employees and could be censured by fellow council members.

2. Off-road enthusiasts are pushing to reopen several trails in the Cleveland National Forest.

3. A proposed 1.3 million-square-foot warehouse is prompting concerns in Jurupa Valley.

4. The Wildomar City Council has appointed a new member to replace one who resigned suddenly.

