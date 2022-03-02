© 2022 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/2 KVCR Midday News: De-Bunking False Information on Social Media, RTA 45th Birthday Promotion, Clean California Grants, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 2, 2022 at 12:35 PM PST
Midday News - Flower Trail.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • On Tuesday, Governor Newsom announced nearly $300 million in grants to go towards local governments and tribes to help beautify public space.
  • The Riverside Transit Agency will be offering 25 cent bus fares through April 30, as part of their 45th birthday celebration.
  • Fact-checkers have been busy de-bunking false information about the Russian invasion of Ukraine on social media.
  • Governor Newsom is moving to impose state sanctions on Russia.
  • This year’s third manual snowpack survey at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada mountains shows it at just 63% of average.

