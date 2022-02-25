Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:

1. The agency that oversaw the redevelopment of March Air Force Base is wrapping up its work after almost 30 years.

2. The effort to let voters decide whether to eliminate the San Bernardino mayor’s job was vetoed by the mayor again.

3. A Wildomar councilwoman announced she is retiring just months ahead of end of her term.

4. Claremont Graduate University has received a 42 million dollar gift from an alumnus.

5. Remembering former Lake Elsinore mayor Daryl Hickman, who died at age 81.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.