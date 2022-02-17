© 2022 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/17 KVCR Midday News: CA to Reveal Endemic Plan, Controlled Burns Today in San Bernardino Nat’l Forest, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 17, 2022 at 12:25 PM PST
Midday News- Foggy Forest.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Banning dismisses planning commissioner after writing an opinion piece critical of warehousing.
  • California to unveil shift to endemic approach to virus.
  • U.S. Forest Service firefighters are slated to start controlled burns today southeast of Mountain Center in the San Bernardino National Forest.

Shareen Awad
