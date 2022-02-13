The Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl 2022

Updated February 13, 2022 at 10:27 PM ET

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. The final score was 23-20.

The victory gives the Rams their second-ever Super Bowl title, and their first as a Los Angeles team. Their last and only win came in 2000, back when the team was known as the St. Louis Rams, against the Tennessee Titans.

It was a fourth-quarter touchdown with less than 2 minutes left that sealed the deal for the Rams. Quarterback Matthew Stafford's short pass to Cooper Kupp finished a 72-yard drive.

"I'm so proud of this group, just proud to be associated with it," said Sean McVay, head coach of the Rams, in a post-game interview.

"I don't feel deserving of this," said Cooper Kupp, who was named the Super Bowl's most valuable player. "Just don't have words, I'm just so thankful."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

