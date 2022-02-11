Stuart Duncan: Why do we need safe virtual play spaces?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Work, Play, Rest - Part 2.

Bullies are everywhere, especially online. That's why Stuart Duncan created AutCraft: a Minecraft server where kids with autism can play freely.

About Stuart Duncan

Stuart Duncan is the founder of AutCraft, a Minecraft server for children with autism and their families. This virtual community empowers young autistic people to play without fear of bullies or trolls, express themselves freely, and feel self-confident. Duncan founded the server as a way to help one of his sons, who has autism, and it has now grown to more than 15,000 users. He began getting involved in the community in 2010 when he started his blog, "Autism From A Father's Point of View."

When he's not gaming with his sons or his AutCraft community, Duncan works as a web developer and writes for several websites, such as Autism Speaks.

