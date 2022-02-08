KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/8 KVCR Midday News: CA to End Indoor Mask Mandate, UC Irvine Receives Donation to Develop Depression Research Center, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California is ending its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people February 15 as the omicron surge recedes, but remains in place for the unvaccinated.
- A woman was struck and killed by a Metrolink commuter train on the east end of Riverside Sunday, but few details have been released.
- This week marks five years since the start of the Oroville Dam Spillway Crisis.
- UC Irvine has received a $55 million donation to develop the Noel Drury M.D. Depression Research Center.
- Red flags trailed ex-lecturer Matthew Harris across elite universities.