© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/2 KVCR Midday News: Changing the Recall Process, SB County Lowest Vaccination Rates, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 2, 2022 at 11:26 AM PST
Midday News Snowy Mountain Trail.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Control of the COVID-19 pandemic may be the key to the Inland Empire’s economy returning to predictability and normalcy.
  • State lawmakers wrapped up a series of hearings exploring ways to change the recall process, after last year’s failed attempt to oust Governor Gavin Newsom.
  • The water contained in California’s mountain snow is now at 92% of its historical average after a dry January.
  • Governor Newsom visited the site of a future behavioral health and transitional housing facility in Los Angeles County, which received 12.8 million dollars from the county.
  • San Bernardino County has one of California’s lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Tags

Local newsHealth newsvirus news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad