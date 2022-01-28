Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:

1. The San Bernardino City Council slashed the pay of the city’s embattled mayor by more than half.

2. Two Inland Empire airports are in the news this week.

3. A company that transports cannabis business proceeds is suing the San Bernardino County Sheriff for seizing a million dollars from its armored trucks.

4. Remembering two pillars of Riverside’s African American community who passed recently.

