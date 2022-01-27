KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
1/27 KVCR Midday Mews: Arson Investigation into Riverside Fire, 208 Marijuana Greenhouses Shut Down in High Desert, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- San Bernardino County’s campaign against those growing large amounts of marijuana has shut down another 208 greenhouses in the High Desert.
- California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Tuesday that the California Department of Justice will independently review an officer-involved shooting in Hemet.
- An arson investigation has been mounted in the aftermath of Tuesday’s fire that destroyed the former Mr. T’s Restaurant on Main Street near Downtown Riverside.
- A landmark gun ordinance passed Tuesday by the San Jose City Council states that gun owners in the city would have to have liability insurance and pay a fee.
- A four-foot long, 40-pound Australian lungfish named Methuselah is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world, at about 90 years old.