1/12 KVCR Midday News: Order to Ease School Staffing Shortage, Healthcare Access Expansions, Pilot Rescued from Train Tracks, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Governor Gavin Newsom issued another pandemic related executive order aiming to ease school staffing shortage so schools can continue in-person learning.
- Two new proposals in the state capitol would dramatically increase access to healthcare in California.
- Health officials around the U.S. are increasingly taking the step to allow nurses and other workers infected with COVID-19 to stay on the job if they have mild or no symptoms.
- Police body-camera video shows a harrowing rescue in which a pilot was pulled from his plane before a commuter train barreled through it.