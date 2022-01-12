© 2022 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/12 KVCR Midday News: Order to Ease School Staffing Shortage, Healthcare Access Expansions, Pilot Rescued from Train Tracks, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 12, 2022 at 12:23 PM PST
Midday News - CA Flag.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Governor Gavin Newsom issued another pandemic related executive order aiming to ease school staffing shortage so schools can continue in-person learning.  
  • Two new proposals in the state capitol would dramatically increase access to healthcare in California.
  • Health officials around the U.S. are increasingly taking the step to allow nurses and other workers infected with COVID-19 to stay on the job if they have mild or no symptoms.
  • Police body-camera video shows a harrowing rescue in which a pilot was pulled from his plane before a commuter train barreled through it.

